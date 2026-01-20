Katie Boulter falls short in Australian Open comeback quest
- Katie Boulter was defeated by the in-form 10th seed Belinda Bencic in her opening match at the Australian Open.
- Bencic secured a 6-0 7-5 victory, with the first set lasting only 26 minutes.
- Despite a challenging start, Boulter, supported by the crowd, put up a more competitive fight in the second set, breaking Bencic's serve to level at 4-4, but her comeback quest fell short.
- Boulter, who had a difficult 2025 and recently hired a new coach, had set low expectations for the match against the strong opponent.
- Bencic, returning to the world's top 10, continued her strong start to the season, having won five matches in a row before the tournament.