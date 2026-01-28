Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lorenzo Musetti explains ‘painful’ decision to retire from Novak Djokovic clash

Musetti pulled out after moving two sets up against Djokovic (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Musetti pulled out after moving two sets up against Djokovic (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)
  • Lorenzo Musetti retired from his Australian Open quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic due to a right leg injury on Wednesday.
  • The Italian player was leading Djokovic by two sets to love (6-4, 6-3) when he withdrew from the contest.
  • Musetti explained he felt “something strange” in his leg early in the second set, with the pain escalating in the third despite a medical timeout before he made the “really painful” decision to retire from the match.
  • He expressed profound disappointment, stating he had “no words” to describe the feeling of being forced to retire while on the verge of a significant victory.
  • Djokovic admitted Musetti was the “far better player” and that he was “on his way home”, expressing sympathy for his opponent's unfortunate withdrawal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in