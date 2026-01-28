Lorenzo Musetti devastated by Australian Open retirement: ‘There are no words’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devastated Lorenzo Musetti said he had “no words” to describe his disappointment after he was forced to retire from his Australian Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic while two sets up.

The 23-year-old Italian looked on course for the biggest win of his career as he deservedly led Djokovic 6-4 6-3, but the fifth seed was struck down by a right leg injury that became more painful in the third.

Musetti said he felt “something strange” in his leg at the beginning of the second set, with the pain increasing at the start of the third. He took a three-minute timeout after the third game of the set, only for his condition to worsen as he sat still receiving treatment by the side of the court.

open image in gallery Lorenzo Musetti speaks after his retirement against Novak Djokovic ( REUTERS )

Musetti was also forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz last season, with the Spaniard looking to be in some trouble before Musetti’s movement became compromised due to a left leg injury, raising some concerns that it could be a recurring issue.

“We have done all the exams and tests before starting the season to see and to try and prevent these kind of injuries, and nothing came out [of them],” Musetti said. “So I honestly have no words to describe how I'm feeling right now and how tough is for me this injury in this moment.”

Musetti said the circumstances of his retirement, in leading Djokovic and looking on course to record his second win in 11 attempts against the 24-time grand slam champion, added to pain.

“Definitely yes. Honestly, I never imagined the feeling of leading two sets to zero against Novak and playing like that. Having the lead of the match like that and being forced to retire is something that I will never imagine. Of course, it's really painful.

open image in gallery Musetti said his right leg became more painful when he was sat still during the medical timeout ( AP )

“I played almost all the second set like that, but I could play, because especially with the serve, it was helping me a lot. I was trying a little bit to push from the baseline, which I was feeling the ball pretty well today.

“So I was managing to try to hold there and to stay and try to, you know, not look at the pain. But then afterwards when I sit down for three minutes and stayed longer in the wait position, the pain immediately started to increase.

“I was - especially when I was going with the forehand on the open stance - I was feeling that I could not come back to the middle. As you saw, I could not really play. Unfortunately, there was no chance, and no way to tape it, to do something, to continue to play.”

Djokovic admitted in his on-court interview that he was on his way home before his opponent retired. “I don't know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player, a stunned Djokovic said after applauding Musetti off the court. ”I was on my way home tonight. He should have been a winner today, there's no doubt.

“I'm just extremely lucky to get to get through this one today. I had a walkover in the fourth round. Today, should have been beaten. Two sets down and I get the win. So I mean, I'm gonna double my prayers tonight for sure, and gratitude to God for really giving me this opportunity once again. I'm gonna do my best in a couple of days to use it.”