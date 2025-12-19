Ruben Amorim speaks out on ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt controversy
- Kobbie Mainoo's brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wore a T-shirt at Old Trafford with the message "Free Kobbie Mainoo" on Monday, seemingly protesting his brother's lack of league starts at Manchester United.
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim responded, stating that Kobbie Mainoo's playing opportunities will not be influenced by his brother's actions.
- Amorim clarified that Mainoo will only play if he is deemed the right player for the match, irrespective of family involvement.
- The manager also commented on captain Bruno Fernandes's recent remarks about feeling hurt by the club's willingness to consider his departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last summer.
- Amorim acknowledged Fernandes's feelings, describing him as a "special character" and an important example within the team.