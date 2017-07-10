Consumer electronics company Jawbone had more than enough money to take on Fitbit and other health-tracking devices in the “wearables” market.

That may have ended up being its biggest problem.

Top-tier venture capital firms Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and then a sovereign wealth fund, invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Jawbone, lifting its valuation to $3.2bn (£2.48bn) in 2014.

Ultimately, all that money couldn't save San Francisco-based Jawbone, which began liquidating proceedings in June after its fitness-tracker product failed to take off. It now ranks as the second largest failure among venture-backed companies, based on total funding raised, according to the research firm CB Insights.

Jawbone's fall after raising more than $900m provides a stark example of how the flood of cash pouring into Silicon Valley can have the perverse effect of sustaining companies that have no future, technology executives and financiers say.

The irony is Jawbone could have been a suitable acquisition target some years ago, these people say, had it just kept its valuation lower by raising less money from venture capital and sovereign wealth funds.

“They are basically force-feeding capital into these companies,” said Sramana Mitra, a tech entrepreneur and consultant, and founder and CEO of startup accelerator One Million by One Million. “I expect there will be a lot more deaths by overfunding.”

The Jawbone case also underscores the risks that non-traditional startup investors such as sovereign wealth funds face as they ramp up investments in Silicon Valley. The Kuwait Investment Authority led a $165m investment in Jawbone just last year, when its prospects had already dimmed to the point that most of its original investors were unwilling to put up new funding.

These funds, which mange funds of hundreds of billions of dollars, invested $12.7bn in private tech companies last year, up from $2.2bn the year before, according to CB Insights.

Startup failures are not uncommon, but a billion-dollar company that has raised huge pools of money going belly up remains a rarity. Jawbone ranks behind the solar technology company Solyndra, which became the largest failure among venture-backed companies when it filed for bankruptcy in 2011.

Other recent big-dollar failures include used car marketplace Beepi, which closed after raising about $150m.

Some investors say failures like Jawbone won't seriously dent startup funding in the near term. Venture capitalists last year raised $41bn, a record.

“Everyone is trying to find a way to play in the tech economy,” said Rich Wong, a partner with Accel venture firm. “It's inevitable” that there will be big-ticket failures.

But the Jawbone situation could give pause to investors considering nine-figure investments in unproven firms, say venture capitalists.

Since Jawbone’s “downround” last year, a number of other startups - including human resources software firm Zenefits, food subscription company HelloFresh and ride service Ola - have had their valuations slashed because of poor performance and waning investor enthusiasm, contributing to heightened caution in the startup industry over the last several months.

The quarterly number of startup financing deals continues to drop from its high in 2015, although with so much cash, investors aren’t shy to write large checks for the select companies they believe will succeed. Ride-services firm Lyft, for instance, raised $600m in April.

Jawbone's liquidation was first reported last week by technology news site The Information and independently confirmed by Reuters. A spokesman for Jawbone declined to comment. Co-founder and chief executive Hosain Rahman did not respond to email from Reuters, and its VC investors declined to comment.

Alex Asseily, Jawbone's co-founder who resigned as board chairman and director in January 2015, told Reuters “it's saddening to see Jawbone end this way".

Business picture of the day







29 show all Business picture of the day























































1/29 English wine producers celebrate record turnover from past year On the rise and no longer laughing, stocks of English wine have enjoyed a record year. Independent English wine producers have defied ridicule to register £132m in turnover from 2015-2016, an all-time high, according to new research by online business finance supermarket Funding Options. Getty

2/29 Ivanka Trump and World Bank to start fund for women entrepreneurs The World Bank said it will start a fund to finance women entrepreneurs, an idea it developed in tandem with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president. The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative will make more than $1bn available to improve access to capital for women, the Washington-based development institution said Saturday. The fund will provide technical assistance and invest in projects and programmes that support women and women-led small- and mid-size businesses, said the World Bank, which bankrolls development in poor countries. AP

3/29 How to use a student loan to build a £4m travel business Lee McAteer and his 100-strong team will send 20,000 British millennials to summer camps all over the world, from Massachusetts to Mali, this year, through his empire of holiday companies catering for 18-30s. You could call him a pretty successful businessman. Or you could call him Lee Mac, like the aspiring business owners he gives free space and support to at his hip office in Salford. Or even “Britain’s best boss” like the Daily Mail did when he pranked his team by turning the whole office into a giant ball pit. Just don’t call him an entrepreneur. Invasion

4/29 British Airways to pay strikers' bonuses to cabin crew who are working In a move that seems certain to inflame the cabin crew dispute, British Airways is paying staff working normally the bonuses that would have gone to their colleagues who are on strike. Members of Mixed Fleet, who are employed on less-favourable terms than longer-serving Heathrow cabin crew, are normally paid a bonus known as My Incentive. Karen Slinger, head of inflight customer experience, has told staff that the airline is saving money “as a result of not paying My Incentive within Q1 and Q2 to those Mixed Fleet crew taking strike action”. Reuters

5/29 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

6/29 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

7/29 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

8/29 Brexit worries Wimbledon strawberry farmer who depends on EU workers The owner of the farm which provides Wimbledon with its strawberries has said she hopes there is a “mechanism” for European citizens to work seasonally in the UK after Brexit. Marion Regan, who owns Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent with her husband Jon, relies on seasonal labour to make sure Wimbledon is supplied with fresh strawberries throughout the tournament. Reuters

9/29 Consumer confidence slips back to post-Brexit vote lows Consumer confidence is now almost back down to the lows seen in the wake of last June's Brexit referendum, adding to a picture of a wilting consumer in the face of fast rising inflation and weak wage growth. The latest GfK Index slipped to -10 in June, down from -5 in the previous month, its lowest since last July.

10/29 Tobacco giant Philip Morris wants everyone to quit smoking Philip Morris International, the world’s second largest tobacco company, has said it wants people to quit the habit. Peter Nixon, UK and Ireland managing director for the global tobacco giant said “We are absolutely serious - one day we want to stop selling cigarettes.”

11/29 Alibaba’s Jack Ma warns evolving technology could cause World War III Chinese business magnate Jack Ma said that evolving technologies are likely to pose a threat to more than just the job market and could in fact trigger a Third World War. In an interview with CNBC, the billionaire chairman of Alibaba said that world leaders have a duty to educate people to prevent the pain caused by a rapid rise in automation and artificial intelligence. Getty

12/29 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

13/29 will.i.am says artificial intelligence will be more disruptive to UK tech than EU withdrawal The reckless rise of artificial intelligence is going to be much more disruptive for the London technology scene in the longer run than Britain’s departure from the EU, according to musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist will.i.am. Speaking at an event celebrating his collaboration with Atom Bank, an app-based digital-only bank launched last year, the founding member of The Black Eyed Peas said that by 2030, Brexit will be “an old school thought” for the UK’s rapidly evolving tech industry and AI will present a much more acute challenge. Getty Images

14/29 How climate change will threaten food security of world's poorest countries Some of the world’s poorest countries will be hit hardest as climate change affects marine fisheries all over the world, according to a new study. The global fishing industry produces a total catch worth of about $90bn (£71bn) but the warming ocean temperatures are causing many valuable species to shift their usual ranges. Lisa Murray

15/29 Supersonic passenger jet to take off next year An American firm is promising the return of supersonic passenger aviation, with transatlantic airfares “about the same price as today’s business class tickets”. Boom, based in Denver, says London-New York will cost £2,000 one-way and take just 3 hours 15 minutes. With a planned cruising speed of 1,451mph, the plane is almost 100mph faster than Concorde.

16/29 Casamigos: George Clooney tequila brand sold for $1bn to drinks giant Diageo George Clooney is selling his US tequila brand Casamigos to British beverage company Diageo for almost $1bn (£790m). The London-based distiller will initially pay $700m (£553m) for Casamigos and possibly an additional $300m (£237m) based on the performance of the brand over the next decade. The purchase will be Diageo's biggest since it bought United Spirits for $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) in 2014. Getty Images

17/29 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

18/29 European shares rebound as Emmanuel Macron wins historic majority Internet giants will face increased pressure to tackle online extremism as European leaders were expected to back a UK-led drive for tougher internet regulation. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will lead calls to ensure there is “no safe space for terrorists” to plot attacks and share radical material online when he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. Reuters

19/29 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

20/29 Boris Johnson calls on internet giants to leave 'no safe space for terrorists' Internet giants will face increased pressure to tackle online extremism as European leaders were expected to back a UK-led drive for tougher internet regulation. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will lead calls to ensure there is “no safe space for terrorists” to plot attacks and share radical material online when he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. Rex

21/29 Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth that sells everything from toothpaste to tennis shoes, has announced it will purchase grocery store Whole Foods for $13.7bn (£10.7bn). The Seattle-based retailer will buy the popular health food chain for $42 per share, pending approval by its shareholders. Getty

22/29 Workers producing Ivanka Trump's fashion line subjected to verbal abuse and 'poverty pay' Ivanka Trump has come under fire again after workers at a factory making clothes for her brand in Indonesia described an environment of “verbal abuse” and poverty wages. More than a dozen workers at the factory in Subang told the Guardian that they regularly work unpaid overtime and are paid one of the lowest minimum wages in Asia, despite production targets that are impossible to meet. AP

23/29 EU launches antitrust investigation into Nike, Universal Studios and Hello Kitty owner The EU has launched antitrust investigations into Nike, Universal Studios and the owner of the Hello Kitty brand, over their licensing and distribution practices within the single market. In a statement, the European commission said that it was looking into whether the three companies were illegally preventing retailers from selling certain goods licensed by them across borders and online, thereby breaking competition rules.

24/29 Morrisons is selling 16oz 'Daddy of all burgers' for Father's Day The “daddy of all burgers” has arrived, just in time for Father's Day. Morrisons launched the huge, one pound, 18cm monster, which should satisfy even the hungriest of dads, on Wednesday. Each one is made by butchers in-store using 100 per cent British beef seasoned with paprika, sage and parsley. Morrisons claims it is the biggest beef burger money can buy in a UK supermarket, and it costs just £3. Shoppers will have to be quick however, as the oversized patties are only available until Sunday. PA

25/29 Verizon completes Yahoo acquisition and announces CEO Marissa Mayer's resignation Verizon Communications said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48bn (£3.51m) acquisition of Yahoo's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. The completion of the acquisition marked the end of Yahoo as a stand-alone internet company, a tech pioneer once valued at more than $100bn. REUTERS

26/29 Thames Water hit with £8.55m fine after failing to reduce leakages Thames Water has been hit with a £8.55m penalty for failing to reduce leakages, regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday. A “cluster of significant bursts” meant that Thames Water’s leakages increased by five per cent since last year, according to the company’s annual report. This brought the leakages up to 677 million litres per day, exceeding the 630 million target. PA Wire

27/29 UK General election 2017: Pound sterling hovers near two-week high as voters take to the polls The pound traded near a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday morning, as the first voters took to the polls in the UK’s general election. Sterling was recently trading little changed against the dollar at around $1.2955, not far off its $1.2970 peak hit on Wednesday, which was the currency’s highest level since 25 May. Reuters

28/29 UK car production slumps by nearly a fifth in April as timing of Easter bites - Thursday May 24 UK car manufacturing plummeted by almost a fifth in April, as the timing of Easter ate into the number of production days in the month. Reuters

29/29 Marks and Spencer reports slump in profit hurt by clothing sales and cost of new food stores - Wednesday 24 May High street stalwart Marks and Spencer has reported a more than 60 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in the year to the end of March, hurt by a decline in clothing sales and higher costs from opening new food stores. Pre-tax profit came in at £176.4m for the year, while sales were broadly steady at £10.6bn. Food revenue was up 4.2 per cent. Reuters

Loans from BlackRock

Jawbone launched in 1999 under the name AliphCom. It cycled through several products, including Bluetooth headsets and speakers, and in 2011 landed on stylish wearable devices to track exercise, sleep and other health data.

Along the way, Jawbone burned through more than $500m in equity and raised more than $400m in debt, the lion's share from BlackRock, according data provider PitchBook. But the company barely made a dent in the wearables market, with well below five percent market share, and was vastly outperformed by Fitbit, Samsung and others, according to analyst Jitesh Ubrani of International Data.

Still, Jawbone raised $147m in September 2014, bumping its valuation $3.2bn, according to Pitchbook. In November of the following year, Jawbone laid off 15 per cent of its staff amid financial troubles. By December 2015, BlackRock had marked down the company's shares by 69 per cent, according to Pitchbook.

Then, in 2016, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) invested in Jawbone for the first time, leading a $165m round that halved Jawbone's valuation to $1.5bn. The KIA did not respond to requests for comment.

Sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East and Asia have in recent years become far more active in investing directly in startups, rather than simply investing in venture capital funds.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, for instance, both have big stakes in Uber.

Because they have so much more money than traditional venture firms and are less experienced as tech investors, sovereign wealth funds are often called upon to co-invest or lead a risky funding round, say people who invest alongside these foreign funds.

Such large fundraising rounds can “create this artificially bloated valuation that doesn't compute with the revenue,” Ms Mitra said.

They can also be a false signal to investors, who often look at how much money a company has raised as a signal of its success, when “in fact, it's the opposite,” said Rebecca Lynn, a partner at Canvas Ventures.

Jawbone tried to sell itself in 2016, but was unable to find a buyer, according to investors with knowledge of the matter. It has been sued by vendors who allege the company owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Reuters