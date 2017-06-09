British politics and Brexit are in disarray as it became clear on Friday that Theresa May’s election gamble has gone catastrophically wrong.

At the final count the country was bogged down in a hung parliament, with Tories admitting the result blows the Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy to pieces.

Ms May’s position was also in doubt with Labour calling for her to quit and senior Conservatives questioning her position and distancing themselves from the leader, amid reports of potential successors jockeying for position.

Perhaps the only lifeline available to Ms May was a potential coalition with Northern Ireland's DUP, which would provide a miniscule majority, substantially smaller than the one she claimed was not stable enough to carry off Brexit when she called the election.

Results showed the Conservatives failing to gain key target seats, while five Tory ministers were among those who lost their seats. Home Secretary Amber Rudd held on to her seat by the skin of her teeth.

With 14 constituencies left to declare, the Tories were on 310 seats, making it mathematically impossible for them to reach the magic 326 number of seats needed to govern with a majority.

Labour was set to increase its count by at least 28 seats, to 258 or more, the Liber Democrats gained four to win 12, and the SNP won 34, a major drop from the 56 they won in 2015.

In an early sign of repercussions the result would have, sterling fell more than 1.5 per cent to £1.27 and plummeted more than 1 per cent to €1.13.

Shocked sources in Brussels told The Independent the result would mean Brexit negotiations are now in “uncharted territory”, with it unclear how a strong coalition could be formed between parties bitterly opposed over their approach to EU withdrawal.

One former Tory minister said: “There is still a majority for Brexit, but how on earth does it work.

1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

“I think the kind of Brexit she was talking about may have to change, some of the questions that Theresa answered before her Lancaster House speech may have to be revisited.”

Brexit Secretary David Davis indicated the Tories would lose their mandate to take the UK out of the single market without a majority, saying of British voters, “that will be their decision”.

Another senior Tory figure told The Independent: “If these results play out, then the most obvious answer is that we would need another election, probably within six months.

“I find it difficult to see how Brexit negotiations could continue, how anyone could form a coalition to do it.”

General Election 2017: Nick Clegg loses seat in Sheffield

Ms May would have the right to try to form a coalition first if the Tories are the biggest party. But with many rivals ruling out a deal, a politically strong union of parties looks unlikely. Northern Ireland’s DUP could give Ms May power, but only with a majority of around two, making it incredibly hard to pass the complex legislation needed for Brexit.

Any attempt to rule with a minority would leave her in an impossibly difficult position – needing the votes of parties who have roundly rejected her approach to Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Emily Thornberry openly demanded Ms May resign, while Conservative sources reported she could if she fails to win the majority she wanted to effectively negotiate with Brussels.

Ex-Tory business minister Anna Soubry said Ms May's campaign had been "dreadful", adding: "She is in a very difficult place. She is a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn't shy from difficult decisions, but she now has to, obviously, consider her position."

As the pressure mounted, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox sidestepped questions about whether Ms May would be forced to resign.

Pressed on whether Ms May is irrevocably damaged soon after the damning exit poll predicted the result, he told BBC News: “Well it’s very early in the evening and I think we have to wait and see.”

Another Tory MP told The Independent: “It’s down to her. She has the right to form a coalition if she can. After that the questions about what happens next to the party, to her, are out there and they are being asked by people.”

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne, fired by Ms May after she took office, was scathing about the Prime Minister and her campaign.

John McDonnell: Theresa May’s position as PM untenable

He said: “Is the Conservative Party likely to want her fighting the next general election, there’s a very large question mark over that at the moment if these are what the results are.

“She called this election. She didn’t really frame the question. The manifesto which was drafted by her and about two other people, was a total disaster and must go down now as one of the worst manifestos in history by a governing party.

“I say one of the worst, I can’t really think of a worse one.”

Ex-Tory MP and former minister Gerald Howarth said: “I think the campaign did not concentrate on why the general election was being held.”

Prime Minister Theresa May casts her vote

Other Tories suggested potential leadership candidates including Boris Johnson are already making manoeuvres, sounding out potential support.

At his own count, preempting questions over what must happen next, he said: “It is early to comment on events unfolding tonight.

“But one thing is clear to all of us. We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns.”

Early results appeared to play to the exit poll, with Conservatives failing to take key target seats like Darlington and Wrexham.

Mr Johnson’s own majority was slashed in half in Uxbridge, while Treasury minister Jane Ellison lost her Battersea seat to Labour’s Marsha De Cordova, on a 10 per cent swing from the Tories to Labour.

Former Lib Dem Leader and former deputy PM Nick Clegg lost his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour’s Jared O’Mara. Vince Cable and Jo Swinson won their seats back for the Lib Dems.

The SNP’s leader in Westminster Angus Robertson lost his seat to the Conservative Douglas Ross, who won 48 per cent of the vote. Nicola Sturgeon said she had things to “think about”.