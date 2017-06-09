The SNP has held onto the North East Fife seat in Scotland after beating the Lib Dems by just two votes, following two recounts in the closest result of the general election so far.

The party's Europe spokesman, Stephen Gethins, held the seat which he took with a sizeable majority of 4,344 votes only two years ago.

It came as the SNP's dominance across Scotland collapsed. The North East Fife result, the last to come in from north of the border, left the SNP with 35 seats, the Scottish Conservatives on 13, Labour on 7 and the Lib Dems on 4.

Officials were forced to call a recount twice in North East Fife with the result so close. According to reports, the Lib Dems were three points ahead in the first count, with the second and third counts matching up with the SNP on +2.

Across the UK as a whole, the Conservatives were on 313, Labour on 260, the Lib Dems on 12 and the DUP on 10, at 7am and with seven seats still to declare.