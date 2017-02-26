Actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61, his family have said.

He was best known for his roles in Titanic, Aliens and Terminator, but had a prolific output and appeared in dozens of films and TV shows.

A Texas native, he reportedly suffered complications following surgery.

In a statement, his family said: “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

He leaves behind a wife, Louise Newbury, and two children.

He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in Hatfields and McCoys, in which he played Randolph “Randall” McCoy, leader of the notorious McCoy clan.

Paxton was one of just two people to have been killed by an Alien, Predator and Terminator on screen, being followed in that respect by Lance Henriksen.

On social media, his fans paid their respects.

RIP to one of my favorites since "Weird Science," the great Bill Paxton.

From humor to action to romance, he was electric & captivating — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) February 26, 2017

Spent some time with Bill Paxton on a set visit years ago -- he was as fun, smart, knowledgeable, sharp and just plain cool as you'd expect. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) February 26, 2017

I spent the most memorable, bizarre night of my reporting life hanging with Bill Paxton after an Obama event in LA. RIP Bill Paxton. RIP. — Jason Horowitz (@jasondhorowitz) February 26, 2017

Film-maker James Cameron, who directed Paxton in blockbuster movies such as Aliens, True Lies and Titanic, said in a statement to Vanity Fair that he was “reeling” from the news, calling the actor “a creative dynamo”.

“The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him,” he said.

Paxton’s Big Love co-star Chloe Sevigny said in a statement that he was “a big-hearted, thoughtful and honourable person”.

“He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood,” she added.

Actor Sam Neill tweeted: “Terribly shaken to hear Bill Paxton has died. Sweetest man you ever knew. Fine actor and funny as hell. Thinking of his family he adored.”

Paxton’s Apollo 13 co-star Kevin Bacon wrote: “Some of my favourite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big-hearted, hilarious, brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day.”

TV and radio host Larry King said the star was “a class act”.

He tweeted: “Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Bill Paxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business.”

Singer Bette Midler tweeted: “So profoundly sorry to hear that Bill Paxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his.”

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wrote: “I’m devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP.”

Actor James Woods said he saw Paxton a few weeks ago.

“He was his usual warm and super friendly self. One of the nicest men ever. RIP Tragic loss,” he wrote.

Helen Hunt, who went on the trail of tornadoes with Paxton in the film Twister, tweeted: “He made this movie great – he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family.”