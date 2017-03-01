Alec Baldwin to co-write satirical book about President Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live has been one of the few positives to come from the current President’s time in office.

Having played Trump since the election campaign, Baldwin is taking his impression beyond the late night comedy show.

Penguin Press has announced they are publishing a parody political memoir to mark Trump’s first year in office, named You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

Best of all, Kurt Anderson - best known for co-founding Spy magazine - will co-write the book with Baldwin. According to Penguin, Trump’s “refreshingly compulsive un-PC candour” will be prevalent throughout.

Speaking to the New York Times about the book Anderson said “I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity,” referring to the magazine mocking Trump.

He continued: “I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump… Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.

“It’ll be sharp. I’m going to start talking like Trump: It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic! But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

You Can’t Spell America Without Me will reach bookstores on the 7 November, almost a year to the day since Trump was elected President.