Harry Potter prequel stolen: 'Please don't buy this' JK Rowling pleads on Twitter

A valuable 800-word prequel story to Harry Potter that JK Rowling wrote over two sides of an A5 postcard has been stolen during a burglary in Kings Heath.

The item was originally auctioned for charity and fetched £25,000, centring on Sirius Black and James Potter three years before Harry was born.

West Midlands police are appealing to Potter fans to look out for it.

Investigating Officer PC Paul Jauncey said: “The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale,to contact police.”

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

Rowling retweeted the police’s announcement, adding herself: “PLEASE DON’T BUY THIS IF YOU’RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.”

Jewellery was also stolen from the property on Howard Road when it was broken into sometime between the 13 and 24 April, police confirmed.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the postcard and those with information about the break-in are asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101.