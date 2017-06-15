Jeremy Corbyn colouring book getting rush release following general election

Following a triumphant loss in the General Election, fans of Jeremy Corbyn have gone crazy for anything related to the Labour leader.

Naturally, booksellers are trying their best to capitalise on Corbymania, including Old Street Publishing who are rush-releasing an updated Corbyn-themed colouring book.

The publisher released the original version — The Corbyn Colouring Book — in 2015. The new ‘Now With Even Less Austerity’ version will reach bookstores at the new date of 23 June.

Designed by James Nunn, the new version invited you to "relive the excitement of #GE2017 over and over again,” according to The Bookseller.

Addition colouring pages to the A5 book include a ‘Make Jam not War’ poster, a ‘Where’s Theresa?’ spread, and a ‘pimp your voting slip’ page. They will appear alongside favourites 'Obi-Wan Kenobyn', 'Jez parting the Red Sea' and the 'Sistine Corbyn’.

The original version sold 17,465 copies, with boosted sales of 129 percent week-on-week following the election. The new addition will cost £7.99