“This is the family that evil built, it really is,” trills Milla Jovovich, talking about the evolution of her role in the Resident Evil post-apocalyptic zombie franchise.

She has a point.

Based on the US$1 billion video game franchise of the same name, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter marks the sixth and last instalment of the series. But for its star and her British director-writer Paul W.S Anderson, these films represent a 17-year romantic narrative in which they met, fell in love, married and now have two daughters: their eldest girl Ever marking her film debut in The Final Chapter.

“It all came full circle having our daughter with us on set, playing the Red Queen. This whole experience has been such a huge part of my life, not just as an actor but on a personal level with my husband and two kids. This film is bittersweet because I know its all coming to an end,” says Jovovich, now 41, whose love of the original video games led her to accept the role of Resident Evil’s zombie killer Alice when she was 23 years old.

Jovovich and her husband, the director Paul W.S. Anderson, have both been working on the 'Resident Evil' franchise since 2002 ( Getty Images)

“I’d play those games with my little brother for six hours a day. I thought it was the coolest, darkest, most underground thing ever - a female-driven video game with zombies. We found an audience with the film but never thought it would be this long journey,” she says when we meet at a West Hollywood hotel, where she’s sipping tea, long, luxurious legs stretched out the length of a couch, chocolate brown hair falling in her eyes.

“These days I play Supermarket Mania instead. Its relaxing. You just stock the shelves and make sure nobody steals your products.”

Raised in Moscow, she was five years old when her Russian actress mother Galina Loginova fled to the U.S. where Jovovich originally struggled to fit in, teased for her Russian accent and called a “commie”. At 12 years old she quit school after working with fashion photographers Richard Avedon and Herb Ritts, propelling her to become the highest paid supermodel in the world at the peak of her career.

With her willowy 5’9” frame and mesmerizing blue-green eyes, Hollywood quickly came knocking, casting her alongside Robert Downey Jr in the Oscar-nominated Chaplin at 15 and in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused a year later, at the same time marrying her co-star Shawn Andrews, a union which was annulled by her mother after two months.

At 21, she became a bona fide box office star with sci-fi film The Fifth Element, co-starring Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman and directed by future husband Luc Besson, that marriage ending two years later.

By her own accounts, those were days of heady abandon facilitated by fast, easy money. Therefore her decision to cast daughter Ever, now just nine years old, in The Final Chapter was not one she took lightly.

“She’s very serious about acting and has worked very hard. She goes to classes and learns her lines so I had no objections about her playing a young me in the film, with no dialogue or anything, just a day of work.

This is the end of an era for the actress as she plays Alice in the last instalment of the 'Resident Evil' franchise

“But when Paul said he wanted her to read for the Red Queen, we had an argument about it because I thought the part was too big and I didn’t want to burn her out, I was nervous about it. But they were in cahoots, so she read for it and the producers loved her so she got the part,” says Jovovich, who remains cautious.

“I understand why people don’t want their kids to do it. When she first asked, I just kept putting obstacles in her path, but after she showed me her commitment and hard work, what am I going to do? Both her parents have grown up in this industry, and if there’s anyone who started young its me so I’ve been through a lot of the pitfalls and I’ve seen friends of mine get into stupid stuff and get lost along the way.

“I’m always asking myself: Why did these kids end up doing drugs, throwing it all away for stupid things? I felt the common thread was it all happened too easily. Too much, too soon and then you’re being invited to parties and everyone’s letting you into the club - you feel like a star before you are a star. People are like ‘Oooh they’re up and coming, bring them in,’ and suddenly they’re like ‘Yeah, I made it!’ And then what else is there? Now I’ve gone to these amazing parties, I’ve hung out with this celebrity, got the car, got the new house, I’m 19! And the cycle of life is finished - now you go and peacefully die now!”

To this end, she refuses to allow her daughter to model. “Its too much, too quickly. She’s been offered H & M campaigns and modelling work but I won’t let her. Its one thing to audition for a movie and get the part because you worked and studied, but to be asked to be a model - lets be honest, the only reason they know your face is because I put it on Instagram - that’s too easy. You have to deserve to do this. She’s a good kid but we’ve got our eyes peeled for all the danger signals.”

Her joy in domesticity and motherhood took Jovovich by surprise, today wrestling with whether or not to have a third child, even though she suffers anxiety whenever she has to leave 22-month old daughter Dashiel; her husband, somewhat unhelpfully, comforting her by telling her how oil rig workers go for months without seeing their families.

“It’s the main thing in my head right now. I’m 41 and we took so much time between the first and second, primarily because of my own vanity and I just wanted to fit into my jeans again. And it took me seven years to get into my jeans because I gain a lot of weight in my pregnancies so it’s a big deal and not easy for me to keep on working,” says the actress who was forced to postpone production on The Final Chapter after learning she was pregnant, today joking that, “half the special effects budget would’ve gone into making me look normal.

“And maybe Leonardo Di Caprio is right? Maybe we shouldn’t be bringing any more children into this planet? Also I get into this thing of being in my late 40s and I’ll be in my 70s when my kid goes to college and then I‘m gonna die and he’s going to be really upset…,” she says, laughing at her own ruminations.

Given her previous track record, her happy marriage to Newcastle-born

Anderson, 51, continues to amaze her. “My biggest love affairs have always been with British men which ended up with my marrying one. I’ve always related to British men, in the sense that they can keep me in line with their stiff-upper-lip exterior. I’m a very shoot-at-the-hip kind of person so Paul rounds me and makes me think before I make a judgement and that’s helped a lot.”

Likewise, she pushes him. “I tell him: Don’t just stop here and take no for an answer or allow people to tell you its not going to work. You have a great idea. F**k them! He would never do that without a Russian-American girl pushing him to do stuff. Its definitely a great relationship in that sense.”

So much marital contentment, she admits, breeds inactivity. “I’m super happy whenever I’m with my family, but you can’t be super happy just living for somebody else. If you’re not satisfied with who you are, you’re always going to be in a pissy mood. I’m at a place now where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do next even though my kids are number one,” she says, seeking to shake up public perception after six Resident Evils and two Zoolanders, starring in James Franco’s upcoming sci-fi flick, Future World and currently filming Rob Reiner’s political drama Shock and Awe.

It has become a family affair for Jovovich who has allowed her daughter to be cast in the role as the Red Queen

She also sees a British period costume drama in her future. “I want to show people that I can do a good British accent since I live with a British man and love British literature. I’d love to do a la-di-da movie as Paul calls them,” she says going off into an Eliza Doolittle accent. “He’s actually not a big fan of la-di-da. He calls them the Duchess of Diddlydo and then falls asleep when they’re on TV. He’s like, ‘Whatever. I was a miner’s son so I wasn’t part of this shit’.”

Haunted by unfinished projects, she says, “The music and fashion bother me because I had a chance to do a fashion line and it fell through because I wasn’t professional enough and I had a chance to do music and that didn’t work because I didn’t focus enough and didn’t record a second album the way I was supposed .”

In common with most of Hollywood, she is unnerved by the new face of Trumptown U.S.A.

“Even though my daughter is only nine years old, I think she would do an amazing job if she were to take over the presidency of America. She’s a born leader. I’m not saying that lightly, she’s really got a good head on her shoulders. I don’t think the country would suffer with her as president.”

‘Resident Evil: Final Chapter' opens on 3 February