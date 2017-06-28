Filmmaker James Cameron, forever an advocate for the 3D format, has achieved his ambition of letting audiences watch his Avatar sequels in 3D without having to don a pair of glasses.

Last November, the director revealed his plans to further innovative the format, stating: “I’m still very bullish on 3D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen - with no glasses. We’ll get there.“

The move will work wonders for Avatar 2, a sequel many felt a tad unnecessary considering it will arrive over ten years after the 2009 original - this 3D development will no doubt see film fans flocking to multiplexes to experience the innovation.

Inquisitr reports that Cameron’s production company Lightstorm Entertainment has extended its partnership with Christie Digital granting it access to the latter’s new RGB laser projection system. It will result in a clearer picture, although there is currently no word on how many cinemas will show the sequel in the format.

Until this point, glasses-free 3D has only been available on Nintendo 3DS.

Highest grossing films of all time in China







6 show all Highest grossing films of all time in China









1/6 1. Fast and Furious Furious 7 grossed ¥2.426b (£251,744,092) UPI Media

2/6 2. Transformers: Age of Extinction Transformers: Age of Extinction ¥1.977b (£204,425,334) Paramount

3/6 3. Avengers: Age of Ultron Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron ¥1.464b (£151,918,116)

4/6 4. Jurassic World Jurassic World ¥1.419b (£147,248,502)

5/6 5. Monster Hunt Monster Hunt ¥1.370 (£142,163,811) Edko Films

6/6 7. Lost in Thailand Lost in Thailand ¥1.268 (£131,579,352)

Cameron’s Avatar sequels are said to follow Jake (Sam Worthington) Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children's “battle with humans.” Cast additions have included Fear the Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis as well as Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror).

On the other end of the spectrum is director Christopher Nolan whose next film - WWII thriller Dunkirk - will be granted an early 35mm/70mm release in cinemas that still project celluloid next month.

Avatar - Official Trailer

Avatar 2 will be released in 2020 with 3, 4 and 5 being fanned out up until 2023.