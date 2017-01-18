Ben Affleck has finally responded to the Sad Affleck meme

I don’t know where ragging on Ben Affleck originated or why he comes in for such a hard time, but he sure does get more than his fair share of teasing, most famously with the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme that went viral in the spring following the critical backlash to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Ben didn’t take it to heart, though, actually being the one to bring it up during an interview with BBC Radio 1 for his new movie Live By Night this week.

Asked what working on a blockbuster of the scale of Batman v. Superman had taught him as an actor and director, he replied with a grin: "It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it; that's one thing I learned!”

‘Sad Affleck’ received many millions of views in 2016, even causing Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Sound of Silence’ to re-enter the Billboard rock charts.

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck was asked whether he kept his Batsuit from the movie.

“I did ask to keep the suit and they let me keep it, sort of,” he explained, “not the one that I actually wore but a replica of it - I still have it on a dummy in my house, I don’t know why!”