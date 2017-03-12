Brie Larson says her refusal to applaud Casey Affleck's win at the Oscars 'spoke for itself'

Brie Larson has decided to let her actions speak for themselves, after many picked up on her powerful silent protest at this year's Academy Awards.

Announcing Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck as the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, Larson looked visibly unimpressed and refrained from clapping, with Affleck having been the subject of numerous sexual harassment allegations; though she did hug the actor as she handed him the award.

Larson has been an outspoken advocate for sexual assault survivors, notably having been seen individually hugging the sexual assault survivors who took to the stage at least year's ceremony to stand alongside Lady Gaga as she performed the protest anthem, 'Till it Happens to You'.

The actress has now confirmed that her actions were intentional; telling Vanity Fair, "I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself. I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic."

Producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka sued Affleck for $2m and $2.25m respectively over alleged offences during the filming of mockumentary I'm Still Here.

In the original allegations, Ms. White alleged that Affleck referred to women as "cows", groped her when she rejected his sexual advances, and instructed a camera operator to flash his genitals at her on several occasions. Ms. Gorka claimed she was confronted with a "near daily barrage of sexual comments, innuendo and unwelcome advances" from fellow crew members who were encouraged by Affleck.

Affleck has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations and settled both claims out of court in 2010. While actual details of the deal remain secret, Ms. Gorka and Ms. White’s complaints continue to be online on the public record.