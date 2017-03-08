Always honest and never predictable, Cate Blanchett does not mince her words and actively embraces the elephant in the room.

In classic Blanchett fashion, the two-time Oscar-winning actor has declared her morale compass is situated in her vagina.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Blanchett was asked where her so-called “moral compass” lied.

Describing Anton Chekov play, The Present, which Blanchett is currently starring in on Broadway, she said: "It's all about as you move forward in life, what's your moral compass. Where does kindness and humanity sit in a really brutal world."

But when the host, Colbert, pressed her about where this ethical compass was located and where kindness lived in a brutal world, she donned a silly voice and retorted: "It's in my vagina."

The comment garnered a massive round of applause from the audience and Blanchett jokingly stood up, thanked them and walked away before returning to her seat.

Chekov’s play, which stars Blanchett alongside an all-Australian cast, is directed by Andrew Upton, her husband, with whom she jointly ran the Sydney Theatre Company with for five years.

Blanchett, who is also a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has often vented her frustrations about Hollywood and stole the show with her acceptance speech for an Oscar back in 2014. Accepting the accolade for her role in Blue Jasmine, she called out Hollywood’s tendencies towards sexism and emphasised the fact people want to see women in lead roles.

"Female films with women at the centre - people want to see them, they earn money. The world is round people!” the Australian actor told the audience.