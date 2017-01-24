Though it’s become a go-to slur for Trump supporters sounding off on Fox News, the term ‘snowflake’ started out among the Left, a way of criticising its own for being too sensitive, too easily outraged and too entitled.

If it rings a bell, it’s because it originated in Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club novel, the Tyler Durden line being emphasised in David Fincher’s film adaptation.

Asked about the popularisation of the term by the Evening Standard, Palahniuk said: “It does come from Fight Club. There is a line, ‘You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.’”

You could argue the film is about rejecting the kind of slacktivism that is widespread today, and Palahniuk has issues with this generation’s mindset.

“There is a kind of new Victorianism,” he said. “Every generation gets offended by different things but my friends who teach in high school tell me that their students are very easily offended.”

He believes in the face of a renewed Right under Trump, the Left needs to change its approach.

“The modern Left is always reacting to things, once they get their show on the road culturally they will stop being so offended.” He claimed, though added: “That’s just my bullsh*t opinion.”