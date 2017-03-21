Following the secret release of 10 Cloverfield Lane - produced under the name The Cellar - almost everything JJ Abrams touches sparks rumours of another Cloverfield film.

Late last year, Paramount seemingly confirmed upcoming project God Particle would be the third film in the series, starring Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo and Chris O’Dowd.

Collider is speculating that Overlord - a World War II film starring Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Wyatt Russell (Black Mirror) - may very well be the fourth Cloverfield-related project.

Directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun) and written by Billy Ray (The Hunger Games) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Overlord follows some American paratroopers dropped German lines the day before D-Day. As the small group approach a Nazi-occupied French town, they realise something mysterious is going on.

10 most pirated films of 2016







10 show all 10 most pirated films of 2016

















1/10 10. The Revenant Worldwide gross: $533 million

2/10 9. Finding Dory Worldwide gross: $1,028 billion

3/10 8. Suicide Squad Worldwide gross: $745.6 million

4/10 7. Independence Day: Resurgence Worldwide gross: $389.7 million

5/10 6. Warcraft Worldwide gross: $433.5 million

6/10 5. X-Men: Apocalypse Worldwide gross in 2016: $543.9 million

7/10 4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Worldwide gross: $2.068 billion

8/10 3. Captain America: Civil War Worldwide gross: $1.153 billion

9/10 2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Worldwide gross: $873.3 million

10/10 1. Deadpool Worldwide gross: $783.1 million

This, of course, sounds very Colver-verse - a pretty standard film setup with an extraterrestrial and surprising twist to finish with. When you consider 10 Cloverfield Lane producer Lindsey Weber will once again act as producer alongside Abrams, it’s all but guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the release date for Cloverfield 3/God Particle was pushed back last year, now reaching cinemas on the 27 October.