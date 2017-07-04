Sylvester Stallone has stoked excitement for Creed 2 by teasing its possible connection to a past Rocky film.

The film in question is Rocky IV (1984), the one which saw Balboa set out to avenge the death of former nemesis Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in Moscow. Creed died in the ring at the hands of Ivan Drago, the antagonist played by Dolph Lundgren, and if Stallone's hints are to be believed, it seems the actor could be returning for the Creed follow-up.

The Instagram post shows a photo of Drago alongside a superimposed image of Creed's son Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) with the caption: “”Here's a chance to stretch your imagination... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY!

Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT



​Stallone later posted photos of Weathers and Lundgren from the set of Rocky IV.

“Directing APOLLO AND DRAGO. The two best 'cinema' boxers that ever lived!... Maybe it's time to try to again?,” he wrote.

The best films of 2016 (so far)







22 show all The best films of 2016 (so far)









































1/22 Creed This empowering spin-off sequel to the Rocky franchise sees Sylvester Stallone return as the personal trainer to Odonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his old rival-turned-compadre Apollo (Carl Weathers). Barry Wetcher

2/22 Room A grandstanding adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel. At Room's heart is two towering performances from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as a mother and son who find freedom after being locked away by in a boxed building for years.

3/22 The Big Short Plenty of The Big Short's charm is manifested in the way that it takes a clunky story (the 2007-8 financial crisis) and transforms it into a cinematic experience.

4/22 Spotlight The facts speak for themselves in this Oscar-winning biographical film about four investigative journalists who uncover a scandal of child molestation in the Catholic church. Strong performances and a firm directorial presence in Tom McCarthy make Spotlight a worthy recipient of this year's Best Picture Oscar.

5/22 Bone Tomahawk

6/22 Anomalisa

7/22 The Witch Take any shot from Robert Eggers' assured debut - based on a New England folktale - and your spine will tingle. A masterclass in understatedness.

8/22 10 Cloverfield Lane If you're going to unveil a secret sequel-of-sorts to 2008 hit Cloverfield, this is how you do it. Essentially a chamber piece set in the same world of Matt Reeves' original, 10 Cloverfield Lane will hold you in a vicelike grip until its closing frame.

9/22 High-Rise Ben Wheatley's fifth feature as director may not be to everyone's tastes but, should you be up to it, there's a lot to take away from this adaptation of J.G. Ballard's dystopian tale.

10/22 Zootropolis Despite strong competition in the form of Finding Dory and Kubo and the Two Strings, Zootropolis - named Zootopia in the US - takes the trophy of 2016's greatest animated film.

11/22 Victoria

12/22 Captain America: Civil War Even those who aren't invested in superhero films will have a hard time keeping their breath in several of Civil War's action sequences.

13/22 Son of Saul The haunting winner of the Best Foreign Language Oscar, Son of Saul's technical mastery (courtesy of first-time director László Nemes) is backed up by a harrowingly real portrayal of life within a Nazi concentration camp.

14/22 Everybody Wants Some!! Richard Linklater followed Boyhood with this charming coming-of-age story that bears similarity with 1993's Dazed and Confused. This time, our ensemble are a group of baseball-playing college freshmen. In the upper echelons of the year's best.

15/22 Green Room

16/22 Sing Street

17/22 Love and Friendship

18/22 Suburra

19/22 The Neon Demon

20/22 Hell or High Water

21/22 Kubo and the Two Strings

22/22 Hunt for the Wilderpeople



Creed, directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, was a critical and commercial success following its release in January 2016 earning Stallone a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for his reprisal of Balboa.

Creed 2 is expected to hit cinemas in 2018.