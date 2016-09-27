The mammoth cast in place for Avengers: Infinity War is set to get even bigger following Benedict Cumberbatch's extreme suggestion he will show up in character as Doctor Strange.

Cumberbatch has teased the news in the latest issue of film magazine Empire which hits newsstands later this week.

In the cover interview, he discusses how, following his debut appearance as the character in his first Marvel film. he'll have to deal with the challenge of aligning his schedule with a number of Infinity War's main cast, namely Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

He told Empire: "To get us all together will be quite something. That's why this character is being introduced, to open up the next chapter. So watch this space to see how that unfolds."

In the same interview, director Scott Derrickson revealed how the film's release date was shifted so the Sherlock actor to star despite interest from Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

Cumberbatch said: “If you can’t jump on board when the ride’s going past, that’s usually it so the hugest compliment they paid me was to come back to me. It motivated me to try to fulfil their faith in me.”

Doctor Strange's cast includes Rachel McAdams, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

It will hit cinemas on 25 October.