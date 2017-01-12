Whether or not a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Dumbo directed by Tim Burton is a good idea remains to be seen.

The film’s success likely weighs on the calibre of actor Disney can attract. And, according to recent reports, two heavyweight actors are being sought after for key roles.

First is Will Smith, who is currently negotiating whether to take the role. The third Bad Boys film is expected to film at the same time as Dumbo, meaning Bad Boys for Life could be pushed back if he accepts the job.

The other is Tom Hanks: insiders revealed to Variety the studio wants Hanks to play the film’s villain. Hanks will reportedly choose between Dumbo and World War Two drama The Grey Hound.

Dumbo - the story about a ridiculed baby circus elephant who works with a mouse - will be a mixture of CGI and live performance. Other films to have been transformed into live-action stories by Disney include Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book.

Live action remakes of animated films







9 show all Live action remakes of animated films















1/9 Beauty and the Beast Dan Stevens will play the Beast to Emma Watson's Beauty in a re-make of the 1991 animation Getty Images/Disney

2/9 The Jungle Book Bill Murray appeared in Disney’s remake of ‘The Jungle Book’ as Baloo the bear Getty Images/Disney

3/9 Dumbo Tim Burton will direct a live-action remake of the 1941 classic animation Dumbo

4/9 Cinderella Lily James walking down the stairs into the ballroom as Ella in Disney's live-action Cinderella, released in the UK in April 2015

5/9 101 Dalmatians The 1996 live action film starred Glenn Close, who is magnificent as Disney’s Cruella De Ville, and Joely Richardson.

6/9 Mulan This 1998 film about a Chinese girl who disguises herself as a boy to join the army in place for her ailing father, and eventually saves China, will be made into live action

7/9 Alice in Wonderland Tim Burton's previous Disney re-make in 2010 got mixed reviews but was a huge hit at the box office Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved

8/9 Maleficent Starring Angelina Jolie as the Disney villain, the 2014 film was a live-action re-imagining of 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty © Disney Enterprises, Inc.

9/9 Winnie the Pooh AA Milne's popular children's character will be getting the Disney live-action remake treatment with further details unknown at this stage Disney

Smith’s most recent work includes the critically panned Collateral Beauty and Suicide Squad, while Hanks recently appeared in Sully.

Meanwhile, Disney recently confirmed a live-adaptation of The Lion King is in production, with The Jungle Book’s Jon Favreau attached to direct.