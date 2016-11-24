Following the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - the prequel spin-off to J.K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter series - producer David Heyman was asked whether Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander would remain the lead character in the series for the next four films.

“I don't think [Newt will be at] the heart of all of them,” he told one reporter. “I think he'll be part - so will Tina, Queenie and Jacob - will be part of the next one.”

Heymen mentioned how Dumbledore, Credence and Grindelwald would all be major parts of the series as it moves forward.

Rowling has since reaffirmed to fans that - despite the remarks - Newt will continue to be the series’ main character, saying as much on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in other Fantastic Beasts news, Heymen also revealed that a deleted scene from the film will have a significant impact on the next film.

Ahead of the film's release, which is in cinemas now, Redmayne called for better treatment of Hufflepuff's in a tongue-in-cheek PSA.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in photos







6 show all Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in photos









1/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

2/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

3/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

4/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

5/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

6/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them boasts an ensemble cast including Katharine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Colin Farrell, Ron Perlman, and Carmen Ejogo.