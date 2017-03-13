With Ghost in the Shell reaching cinemas 31 March, Paramount Pictures are attempting to get their viral advertising campaign off the ground.

“I am hunted. I am the hunter. I am coming for them. I am Major,” says Scarlett Johansson in a newly released video.

The clip then urges fans to visit IAmMajor.me where they can upload an image of themselves, along with a caption that’s supposedly the answer to “Who are you?”

As pointed out by Uproxx, this, being the Internet, decided to take things in a slightly different direction to the one intended as fans began uploading images, primarily of Asian actors, with captions such as “I am the woman that should have been cast.”

The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a — VzA (@ValerieComplex) 11 March 2017

Of course, this is in reference to the controversial casting of Johansson, as many fans believe a Japanese actress should be playing the role of Major as the comics are Japanese.

Other pictures were shared across social media featuring Finn Jones, who plays Iron Fist in the upcoming Netflix series of the same name, another controversial casting decision. Tilda Swinton’s The Ancient One also made an appearance.

im bored so i made some memes in the ghost in the shell website pic.twitter.com/dqhDiYVZo2 — bee (@shellheads) 12 March 2017 У «Призрака в броне» появился сайт IAmMajor.me. Здесь можно создать собственный постер с крутым слоганом. И теперь нас не остановить: pic.twitter.com/fDfcEeT1IP — Vertigo (@Vertigo_com_ua) 13 March 2017

Speaking about the controversy, Johansson said: “I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.

Hollywood whitewashing controversies







11 show all Hollywood whitewashing controversies



















1/11 Scarlett Johansson cast as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell Blonde, white US actress Scarlett Johansson was announced to be playing the clearly Japanese character Motoko Kusanagi in Hollywood's Ghost in the Shell remake, much to the dismay of Asian film fans

2/11 Tilda Swinton cast as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange Marvel sparked outrage when Anglo-Scottish actress Tilda Swinton was cast as Tibetan mystic The Ancient One alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange

3/11 Zoe Saldana was criticised for 'blacking up' to play the considerably darker-skinned soul singer Nina Simone in Nina AP

4/11 Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prince of Persia The half Jewish, quarter Swedish actor was cast to play a Middle Eastern Prince in Disney's 2010 film

5/11 Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily in forthcoming film Pan Mara was been cast in the role of American Indian Tiger Lily, sparking an online protest from angry film fans Warner Bros

6/11 Christian Bale plays Moses in Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings Ridley Scott claimed he would never cast 'Mohammed so-and-so from such-and-such a country' in a lead role in his Biblical epic, and went on to cast an entirely white cast instead

7/11 Jim Caveziel plays Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ Catholic star Mel Gibson chose to cast a Caucasian American actor in the role of Jesus for his controversial film AP

8/11 Micky Rooney plays a Japanese neighbour in Breakfast at Tiffany's Who better to play Holly Golightly's Japanese neighbour IY Yunoishi than American actor Mick Rooney. At least Hollywood has come some way since 1961 YouTube

9/11 Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez in Argo Ben Affleck became the subject of a few editorials in Latin American newspapers for casting himself (an American with English, Irish, Scottish and Swiss ancestry) as a Mexican CIA operative

10/11 Jennifer Connelly plays Alicia Nash in A Beautiful Mind Alicia Lopez-Harrison de Lardé was a naturalised US citizen from El Salvador, but was played by an actress of Jewish, Irish and Norwegian descent YouTube

11/11 Chinese actresses cast in Memoirs of a Geisha What better way to alienate Japanese cinemagoers than to cast three Chinese actresses in the lead roles in a film about Japanese culture REUTERS

"Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that - the weight of such a big property on my shoulders.”