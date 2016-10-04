Harry Potter fans can dine in the Hogwarts Great Hall this Christmas once more - for an eyewatering price

Harry Potter fans longing to enjoy Christmas dinner at Hogwarts will have the chance to do so once again with the return of the Great Hall feast.

The glamourous event from the Warner Bros Studio Tour is back for another year, with the famous dining room set to be decked out with original props from the movies and Christmas trees with golden snitches for baubles.

Guests are invited to attend three course festive banquets on 7 and 8 December, when they will walk a red carpet and be greeted on arrival with drinks and canapés.

Replica wands of choice will serve as place settings at the table, while tickets also include a Studio Tour pass and complimentary ride on a return shuttle bus from Watford Junction.

There will be a selection of puddings on offer next to the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9¾ and you can pick up a mug of traditional Butterbeer from the backlot cafe. Music and dancing will conclude the evening, which runs from 6pm until midnight.

Here are a few pictures from last year's Christmas dinner:

The Great Hall is known in JK Rowling’s books as the setting for memorable scenes such as the Sorting Ceremony and the arrival of the Durmstrang and Beauxbatons students

Sadly, while this all sounds fantastic, there is one major drawback. Fans will need to fork out a massive £240 per person for the experience.



You must be aged 18 or over to attend and photo ID will be required. Smart dress is encouraged but fancy dress is also welcome. Tickets can be booked online here from 10am on Thursday 6 October.