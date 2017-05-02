A non-final version of Trey Edward Shults' critically-acclaimed new horror film It Comes at Night premiered at Overlook Film Festival at the weekend, and this morning producers A24 have released the first trailer for it.

Starring Joel Edgerton and Riley Keough, it's synopsis is as follows:

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order a man has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

It Comes at Night drew sweepingly positive reviews following its premiere, with Uproxx noting that "there are only a few scares, at least not of the easy jump scare variety, but the film is almost relentlessly scary."

It is set to open in US cinemas on 9 June, with a UK release date to follow.