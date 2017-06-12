A plane on which Jennifer Lawrence was a passenger was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

The actor was travelling at 31,000 feet as she headed to her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky when one of the private plane's engines failed, a representative confirmed to ABC.

As the plane made an emergency landing, the second engine also failed.

Emergency services were waiting on the tarmac below, but the Oscar winner emerged from the landing unscathed, according to the rep.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a rare statement:

"A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday," the statement read. "The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky."

An aviation expert noted to ABC News that "airplanes have two engines because occasionally one fails, but two [engines] are not supposed to fail", describing the incident as "extremely rare".