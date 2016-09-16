Love Actually 2 ‘often spoken about’ and Colin Firth is open to returning

Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth would be open to appearing in a Love Actually sequel should a follow-up to the beloved Richard Curtis film get made.

The good news is that, if given the choice, production company Working Title - whose impressive repertoire includes Four Weddings and a Funeral, Atonement and Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski - would love to see a sequel get made.

Speaking at the junket of Bridget Jones's Baby, co-chairman Eric Fellner told The Independent that he'd choose to see a follow-up to the ensemble Christmas film over any other.

"One my founder Tim [Bevan] and I would love to do [is] another Love Actually. But that would all be about whether Richard Curtis wants to write another one. But that's one we often talk about."

The Independent later told Firth about this and he seemed surprised by the news, exclaiming: "Oh my goodness, you've just sent a shiver down my spine."

When asked whether he'd be up for returning to the character of Jamie, last seen proposing to Portugese housekeeper, Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz), the Oscar-winning actor said: "It's never been asked or suggested before. Would it need to be the same people? I don't know."

He continued: "Yeah, why not. I'll take whatever comes - just send me a good script and if the people are there...".

Ensemble film Love Actually was released in 2004 and focuses on ten interlocking stories in the run-up to Christmas. Firth stars alongside Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and the late Alan Rickman.

Fellner also revealed how he jokingly talks to the Coens about getting Jeff Bridges back in another Big Lebowski but stated: "They would never do that."

Firth reprises his role of Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones's Baby which is out in cinemas now.