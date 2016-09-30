Mark Wahlberg has suggested Justin Bieber would be his candidate of choice to play him should a film be made about the actor's early days as rapper Marky Mark.

Wahlberg led hip-hop group Mary Mark and the Funky Group who hit their prime in 1991 when single "Good Vibrations" made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

The Independent asked the actor - currently promoting Deepwater Horizon - if he'd ever consider a biopic based on his time in the collective.

"It depends - who would we get to play me?" he mused. "If it was the Marky Mark days, I don't know, we'd get maybe Justin Bieber to play the part."

At the suggestion of Bleed For This actor Miles Teller, Wahlberg wasn't so convinced.

"We've got to harden him up a little bit. We've got to put him in jail for a couple of months, see if he could survive first."

Wahlberg also reflected upon Entourage, revealing just how much of an influence he was on Doug Ellin's TV series.

"It was my early days and it was loosely based - the things that we got up to and got into to were far crazier - also probably illegal," he said. "We don't know if there was a statute of limitations on those things that we did.

"But I loved what they did with the show. Once we got the ball rolling, they took liberties and did their thing."

Deepwater Horizon, which is out now, tells the real-life story of the worst oil rig explosion in US history. It's directed by Peter Berg who has teased a possible spin-off to TV series Friday Night Lights.