A key factor in the resiliency of the Mission: Impossible franchise is the ‘what crazy shit will Tom Cruise do in it?’ question, which is becoming more of a thing with every instalment.

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol saw the Cruiser hang from the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, while the follow-up Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation saw him cling to the side of a passenger plane as it took off and hold his breath for six minutes for an underwater one-shot sequence.

The 54-year-old seems to get a kick out of doing his own stunts, and Mission: Impossible 6 (tag-line yet to be revealed) will be no different - from 10 April he will be shooting a stunt in Paris, London and New Zealand for which he has been training for a year.

Asked about it by Collider, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison told Collider:

“I will say after the Burj [Khalifa] we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A380 for the plane. What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.”

I only hope Tom is still doing these stunts when he’s 84 and Ethan Hunt is dragged out of retirement for a 37th time.

Explaining a little as to why Cruise insists on doing his own stunts, Ellison said:

“In a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it’s you on a green screen or when you’re actually doing it live. And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that’s why he does it; it’s all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better.”

Last week, we learned that Henry Cavill will co-star in the new movie, playing a character Ellison “could not be more excited about.”

Mission: Impossible 6 is yet to be given a UK release date but is expected to arrive in US cinemas 27 July, 2018.