The nominations for Oscars 2017 have been announced and, as expected, it's La La Land vs Moonlight.
Nominations were announced via a live stream today (24 January) by singer Jennifer Hudson, actors Brie Larson and Ken Watanabe, director Jason Reitman, Birdman and The Revenant cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in a slight change from the usual format which saw contenders revealed in front of a live audience.
It's Damien Chazelle's musicals love letter La La Land that leads this year's pack with 14 nominations, matching the record previously held by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February. Jimmy Kimmel will present.
These are the 2017 nominations in full:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell of High water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
ORIGINAL SONG
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Tiemcode
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One
