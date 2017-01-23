The nominations for Oscars 2017 have been announced and, as expected, it's La La Land vs Moonlight.

Nominations were announced via a live stream today (24 January) by singer Jennifer Hudson, actors Brie Larson and Ken Watanabe, director Jason Reitman, Birdman and The Revenant cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in a slight change from the usual format which saw contenders revealed in front of a live audience.

It's Damien Chazelle's musicals love letter La La Land that leads this year's pack with 14 nominations, matching the record previously held by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February. Jimmy Kimmel will present.

These are the 2017 nominations in full:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell of High water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootropolis

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ Made in America

The 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Tiemcode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One