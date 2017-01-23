  1. Culture
Oscars 2017 - complete list of nominees: La La Land matches record held by Titanic and All About Eve

These are the films competing at the 89th Academy Awards

The nominations for Oscars 2017 have been announced and, as expected, it's La La Land vs Moonlight.

Nominations were announced via a live stream today (24 January) by singer Jennifer Hudson, actors Brie Larson and Ken Watanabe, director Jason Reitman, Birdman and The Revenant cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in a slight change from the usual format which saw contenders revealed in front of a live audience.

It's Damien Chazelle's musicals love letter La La Land that leads this year's pack with 14 nominations, matching the record previously held by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February. Jimmy Kimmel will present.

These are the 2017 nominations in full:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell of High water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

EDITING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Tiemcode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One

