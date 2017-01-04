A lot has already been said when it comes to Rogue One's diversity.

While the importance of accurately and inclusively reflecting the Star Wars audience onscreen would presumably go without saying, there's only really been the film's impressive box office to go on so far when it comes to actually visualising the film's positive, material effects.

That is, until you actually sit down and start reading the individual stories being posted by both fans and audience members at large; of those who have been personally inspired, uplifted, or felt recognised by seeing the likes of Diego Luna, Riz Ahmed, or Donnie Yen starring in a major Hollywood blockbuster.

Diego Luna took to Twitter to share one particularly touching story from Tumblr user 'riveralwaysknew', who took their Mexican father to see the film, particularly to see Luna's own role as Captain Cassian Andor - an actor who also happens to hail from Mexico.

You can read the full story of their experience below:

"I took my father to see Rogue One today. I've wanted to take him for a while. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does. And although I wasn't sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway."

"When Diego Luna's character came on screen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, 'he has a heavy accent'. I was like, 'Yup'. When the film was over and we were walking to the car, he returns to me and says, 'did you noticed that he had an accent?' And I said, 'Yeah dad, just like yours.'"

"Then my dad asked me if the film had made a lot of money. I told him it was the second highest grossing film of 2016 despite it only being out for 18 days in 2016 (since new year just came around). He then asked me if people liked the film, I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews."



"He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn't changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, 'And he was a main character.' And I said, 'He was'. And my dad was so happy. As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters."

Hear, hear.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out now.