David Harbour has been praised for one of the stand-out moments of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he made a passionate acceptance speech for Stranger Things that drew a standing ovation.

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper on the acclaimed Netflix series, spoke about the social and political unrest in the US, saying it was "difficult to celebrate" the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

His speech, which was made even better thanks to some seriously bizarre facial expressions from Winona Ryder, said that it was "difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things" in light of everything that was taking place in the world, before really letting rip:

"But this award from you, who take your craft seriously, and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms for our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and, through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society... by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone.

"We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.

"As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we... will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home, we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised, and we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility."

This year's SAG awards were heavily political, and many acceptance speeches were used to make powerful statements about the current political climate in the US.

British actor Dev Patel hit out at President Trump's "horrible and divisive" Muslim ban, which has led to Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi announcing that he will not attend the ceremony in February.