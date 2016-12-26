Comic Con is heading to Saudi Arabia for the first time, with Saudi Comic Con (SCC) set to take place in Jeddah between 16 and 18 February.

According to Arab News, the convention will include all the ‘comics, anime, manga art, pop art, celebrity appearance, video gaming, competitions, cosplay, books and more’ you would expect from a Comic Con, the logo seeing a man ripping open his thawb to reveal his superhero alter ego.

Saudi Comic Con is being organised by Time Entertainment and has the backing of General Authority for Entertainment, which oversees entertainment events and activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SCC is the latest in a proliferation of Comic Cons worldwide.

“There is great demand in the country as tens of thousands of Saudis have traveled abroad to attend such events. Everything is set up for Saudi Comic Con to be a tremendous success, leaving a footprint in the industry,” Obada Awad, executive director of Time Entertainment, said in a press statement.

Tickets for Saudi Comic Con will start at SR100 (~£20).