Disney has kept details regarding the eighth instalment in the Star Wars series (not including spin-offs) particularly close to the chest, revealing only a handful of facts about the Force Awakens sequel.

However, thanks to the actors involved, we at least know some minor details. During an interview with an Australian television network, Warwick Davis revealed he will be in the film, keeping quiet about his exact role.

“I do, yes. That’s all I can say,” he told the publication. When previously asked whether he had a role in Star Wars VIII by The Independent, Davis said he couldn’t discuss the project.

In the aforementioned Australian interview, he did tease some plot details, comparing episode eight to Empire Strikes Back.

He said: “I think [The Force Awakens] sets up the trilogy very well. Obviously, we’re moving into the territory of Episode VIII very soon as well, and much like Empire Strikes Back I’m sure it’s going to deliver some quite impactful story moments, and it’ll leave us with some cliffhangers as well which resolve in Episode IX.”

This isn’t the first time the upcoming film has been compared to Empire Strikes Back: Kylo Renn actor Adam Driver also made the comparison in a recent interview.

Davis previously compared working on The Force Awakens to Phantom Menace - both of which he stars in - saying: “Phantom Menace was a film exploring new technologies. We had the use of CG which was very prominent… Many of the sequences were simply a green screen environment, and you had to imagine everything you were going to see… Going onto Episode VII it felt a lot more like a traditional filmmaking process again.” Read the interview here.