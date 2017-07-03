Will Ferrell stopped in to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, fielding all manner of questions from viewers.

One revolved around the possibility of sequels to his best-loved films, but it's not something the actor is hugely keen on.

"Just let 'em stand on their own," he said of the originals, insisting that there would not be sequels to Old School, Elf or A Night at the Roxbury.

Pressed on whether there was a film in his oeuvre he'd consider revisiting however, he revealed: "We talked a little bit about Step Brothers, so who knows... but at the same time, you like to create new things."

In March 2016, reports circulated that Ferrell and John C. Reilly were poised to return to their Step Brothers characters, with director Adam McKay back on directing/scriptwriting duty - these turned out to be false however.

“You know, never say never," McKay told IGN the January before. "Is it possible when they’re like 57/58-years old, we do a Step Brothers sequel? Maybe."

Given the questionable Anchorman sequel, maybe it would be for the best to let Step Brothers be.