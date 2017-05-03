There's been a surprising lack of footage from the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

Outside of an early leak of the trailer back in October, alongside footage shown to attendees at CinemaCon, we've only now gotten its first trailer ahead of its August release.

However, with such a Disney-dominated start to the year - between trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Last Jedi, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok - perhaps Sony has bided its time so the relatively risky film doesn't get drowned out by the competition.

The Dark Tower sees Idris Elba as King's The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, and Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black, in an epic mix of fantasy, horror, and western styles set in a realm known as Mid-World.

The last living member of the knightly order of gunslingers, Roland's fabled quest is to find The Dark Tower that is rumoured to be the nexus of all universes before it's destroyed by The Man in Black, Walter; a warlock who has already reigned destruction on the people of Mid-World.

That rivalry was on full display when both Elba and McConaughey took to Twitter for a series of taunts, culminating in the first release of footage from the film ahead of its official trailer release.



The Dark Tower hits UK cinemas 18 August.