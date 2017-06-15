Conventional wisdom states the LEGO franchise should have been doomed from the start. Animated movies based on a toy brand largely consisting of tiny bricks? That can't work out well, surely?

Yet, 2014's The LEGO Movie defied expectations to become one of the most heartily beloved animated films of recent years, with this year's The LEGO Batman Movie proving itself more than a worthy successor.

Ahead of the film's home entertainment release, a new featurette explores how animators crafted that unique stop-motion look, with each figure's rotation points determined by the rigging department.

It's a complex process that saw animators constantly experimenting with and tweaking a character's movement to get the perfect flow to a scene.

Directed by Chris McKay, The LEGO Batman Movie acts as a spin-off to The LEGO Movie; seeing Will Arnett return to the titular role in a stand-alone adventure which sees Batman attempt to save Gotham from a hostile takeover by the Joker - though he can only achieve success if he learns one very important lesson: the importance of teamwork.

Will Arnett discusses The Lego Batman Movie

Arnett is joined by the likes of Zack Galifianakis as the Joker, Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon, and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred.

The LEGO Batman Movie is out now on digital download and released on Blu-ray and DVD next Monday, 19 June.