*WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR BOTH THOR: RAGNAROK AND AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR*

Within all the thrills, chills, and good ol' belly laughs of the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, came a moment that was a rather crashing shock for the Marvel fandom.

It was the scene which seemed to show Cate Blanchett's emo-queen Hela stop the path of Mjolnir, which can only be lifted by those deemed worthy, before crushing the mighty weapon into a thousand tiny pieces.

Presumably, that was meant to be a final farewell to the iconic weapon, but a new set image from Avengers: Infinity War posted by the Russo Brothers on Instagram seems to suggest an entirely different story.

It shows Anthony Russo (dressed as a priest?) holding Mjolnir, apparently intact once more. Is this a flashback? Or an indication that the weapon is somehow forged anew by the end of Thor: Ragnarok?

Worthy.



​Taika Waititi's film sees Chris Hemsworth's Norse god return, taking inspiration from the famous Planet Hulk narrative by pitting both Thor and Hulk against each other in the gladiatorial ring.

Thor: Ragnarok: A shot-by-shot breakdown







1/20 Thor's in Trouble A tone-setting moment right at the outset here, as Thor breaks the fourth wall like the plucky protagonist of an '80s teen movie. "Now, I know what you're thinking. How did this happen? Well, its a long story."

2/20 Introducing Hela Thor's trouble is all thanks to Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Asgardian death goddess.

3/20 A Powerful Foe A woman who can not only seemingly lift Mjolnir (is she worthy?)...

4/20 Bye Bye Mjolnir ... but also crush it to pieces.

5/20 The Death Goddess Here's Hela in her traditional antler-like headdress familiar from the comics.

6/20 "Asgard is Dead" Hela's powers are so formidable, in fact, that it looks like she's able to conquer (and if the film is staying true to its Ragnarok name, destroy) Asgard single-handedly.

7/20 Lost in Space Thor is seemingly ejected to some junk-filled planet...

8/20 Valkyrie's Prize ... where he's promptly captured by Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

9/20 Hela's Attack In the comics, Valkyrie is an Asgardian who leads the Valkyries; warrior women tasked by Odin to lead the souls of slain heroes to Valhalla. Hela seems to have had other plans, though.

10/20 Valkyrie's Descent Hela's attack is devastating, and it's presumably why Valkyrie has fled to space's back alley.

11/20 The Grandmaster And particularly why she's joined forces with the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), who oversees the gladiatorial arena, which is where the film takes inspiration from the comics' Planet Hulk storyline.

12/20 Skurge A brief shot of Karl Urban's Skurge the Executioner. In the comics, Skurge is originally an Asgardian supervillain who conducted Loki's dirty work with his magic double-bladed battle axe, turned good guy when he joins in the fight to delay Ragnarok. It's hard to tell exactly which side he's fighting for here.

13/20 Loki's Back The same goes for Loki, though shots of both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston filming together in New York suggests the pair may be on good terms for the moment.

14/20 Thor's Haircut Yes, the Norse god has had a pretty dramatic makeover for the franchise's third installment; his new haircut fit for the bloody arena.

15/20 Thor's New Weapons With no Mjolnir to help him, Thor must rely on a new arsenal of weapons.

16/20 Planet Hulk Taken straight from the Planet Hulk storyline, here's the green giant in his gladiator gear ready to face off against Thor.

17/20 The Grandmaster and Loki Wait, do these two know each other?

18/20 "He's a friend from work!" Thor's relieved to see the Hulk emerge into the arena...

19/20 The Hulk is Displeased ... but the Hulk doesn't return the friendly welcome.

20/20 Thor vs. Hulk Fight!



Thor: Ragnarok hits UK cinemas 27 October.