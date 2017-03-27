Val Kilmer defends 'creepy' Cate Blanchett tweets: 'There's nothing creepy about loving someone'

Val Kilmer is really into Cate Blanchett. How much is he into Cate Blanchett? He’s “recently had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them” and “her husband wasn’t in either of them.” He once flew “all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett” but was intercepted by the aforementioned husband. One time he was “so dazzled by HOW she picked up a shovel” in their scene he forgot his lines.

All this came out over the weekend in a curious stream of tweets from Kilmer, who, in 2006, told Elle she is the person he’d most like to have on speed dial.

As to whether he’d admitted his crush, he said: “I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her.”

One onlooker replied to Kilmer calling him “super creepy and obsessive” with the tweets, but Val (and his love) stood fast. “Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone,” he said.

Val Kilmer’s tweets about Cate Blanchett in full (at the time of writing, not including retweets about Cate):

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

@Ruth_Less_Lady nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from? — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Kilmer and Blanchett appeared in The Missing together in 2003 and both feature in Terrence Malick's (masterpiece) Song to Song this year, though not in the same scene.