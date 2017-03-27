Val Kilmer defends 'creepy' Cate Blanchett tweets: 'There's nothing creepy about loving someone'

Val Kilmer is really into Cate Blanchett. How much is he into Cate Blanchett? He’s “recently had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them” and “her husband wasn’t in either of them.” He once flew “all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett” but was intercepted by the aforementioned husband. One time he was “so dazzled by HOW she picked up a shovel” in their scene he forgot his lines.
All this came out over the weekend in a curious stream of tweets from Kilmer, who, in 2006, told Elle she is the person he’d most like to have on speed dial.
As to whether he’d admitted his crush, he said: “I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her.”
One onlooker replied to Kilmer calling him “super creepy and obsessive” with the tweets, but Val (and his love) stood fast. “Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone,” he said.
Val Kilmer’s tweets about Cate Blanchett in full (at the time of writing, not including retweets about Cate):
Kilmer and Blanchett appeared in The Missing together in 2003 and both feature in Terrence Malick's (masterpiece) Song to Song this year, though not in the same scene.
