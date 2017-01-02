Band reject being tipped for 2017 by The Sun, brand it a 'f*cking web of hate'

In the age of minuscule streaming revenues, up and coming bands have to take pretty much any exposure they can get, but being tipped for big things in 2017 by The Sun just didn’t sit right with Manchester band Cabbage.

The tabloid praises the band for “singing about everyday issues with a sense of humour,” but apparently didn’t study their lyrics hard enough.

“The Sun championed us as a top tip for 2017. WHAT FUCKING MORONS,” Cabbage wrote on Twitter.

“Read into the lyrics and you’ll find how much we despise your odious, backward nationalism, Tory sucking cuntshipness.”

140 caps is never enough pic.twitter.com/1yVb01hPZg — CABBAGE (@ahcabbage) December 31, 2016

Just saw I'm on this list and all, what the fuck? https://t.co/fNjVwBERln — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) January 1, 2017

The sun don't give a shit about any of this? Did they copy and paste from the BBC polls or something? pic.twitter.com/RfCjwzFYKD — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) January 1, 2017

Having to use a text screen grab as they couldn’t fit their anger into 140 characters, the band concluded: “Don’t buy The Sun, don’t even walk past it without burning it or spitting on it.

“They try to tell you what to think and harass true visionaries [it was The Sun that went on a crusade to unmask Burial], artists and anyone who stands up to this fucking web of hate and profit.”

Another artist featured on The Sun’s list, Declan McKenna, was confused as to why it praised his lyrics about the misrepresentation of transgender teens and false headlines when “The Sun don’t give a shit about any of this?”