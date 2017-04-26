Beyoncé has announced a scholarship programme to mark the one-year anniversary of her album Lemonade.

She is offering scholarships to young women studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

The women can be incoming, current or graduate students at one of four US universities: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

In a statement on her website the artist said she wants the scholarships "to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident".

Details and application details are available directly from the colleges.

The initiative has been noticed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who tweeted: "Always inspired by your powerful contributions Beyonce. You are a role model for us all. Thank you for investing in our girls."

Always inspired by your powerful contributions @Beyonce. You are a role model for us all. Thank you for investing in our girls. 👑🐝 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/kuXDdYz6JV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 26, 2017

Obama launched her own education initiative, Let Girls Learn, in 2015, which aims to assist young women around the world and give them greater access to education.

The charity was created in partnership with activist Malala Yousafzai, who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban after demonstrating girls' rights to go to school.

The Independent reported in September 2016 that, in just one year, Let Girls Learn had raised more than $3.5 billion.