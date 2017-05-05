Beyonce's publicist has categorically denied that the artist has had lip fillers, after speculation sparked by pictures reportedly showed her mouth looking fuller than before.

Yvette Noel-Schure released a strongly-worded statement over a story published in MediaTakeOut, saying that she had felt compelled to say something because she felt so angry about the reports.

"What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman's entire body," she wrote in the statement sent to Gossip Cop.

"Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?

"Do you know that often women's gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?"

Did #Beyonce get her lips done or is it just lip liner? Or better yet pregnancy swelling? 🤔💭📊 Newly released Bey pics spark rumors that she's possibly had some work done 💉👄💉 #LetsTalkAboutIt www.honeygerman.com A post shared by HONEY GERMAN (@honeygerman) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Kim Kardashian reported similar effects from pregnancy in 2013, when she posted an Instagram photo and wrote that her pregnancy lips were "outta control".

My pregnancy lips are outta control #IGuessNotABadProblemToHave A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 21, 2013 at 6:28am PDT

Noel-Schure continued: "The sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity.

"I stood silent during Beyonce's first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.

"You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart. You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some."