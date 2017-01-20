Ed Sheeran has said that he celebrates his success by buying himself Lego - and that he even brought it on a date.
The chart-topper, 25, is worth an estimated £45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.
But he tells tonight's Graham Norton Show that he has treated himself to a few Lego kits.
"When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time" he said.
“And, when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle truck.
"I have a load of kids' stuff - a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom."
And Sheeran, who recently returned to the limelight following a year off, said that he took his Lego set when he went on a date because he couldn't wait to build it.
"I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left," the "Castle On The Hill" singer told Norton.
Sheeran has a scar on his face following reports tht Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him in a party prank when she pretended to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.
He told the BBC1 show: “I can't talk about it. I don't know what will happen if I do!
“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”
He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn't believe me and said, 'No, what really happened?”'
