Ed Sheeran has said that he celebrates his success by buying himself Lego - and that he even brought it on a date.

The chart-topper, 25, is worth an estimated £45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

But he tells tonight's Graham Norton Show that he has treated himself to a few Lego kits.

"When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time" he said.

“And, when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle truck.

"I have a load of kids' stuff - a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom."

1/13 He once stole a bottle of extra hot sauce from Nando’s (The bottle then smashed all over him on the tube) Getty Images

2/13 He turned the other cheek to hardboy Noel Gallagher Sheeran invited him to his Wembley gig after Gallagher said he 'couldn't live in a world where Ed Sheeran sold out Wembley Stadium' Getty Images

3/13 He stood up for Sam Smith when the singer was getting homophobic abuse After Smith said he was getting hate messages on Twitter, Sheeran responded with a picture of a geek saying 'I bet they are under 12, live in the middle of nowhere, and look like this' Getty; AP

4/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He’s been ‘technically homeless’ since the age of 17 MTV

5/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He’s mates with Courtney Cox Ed Sheeran/Instagram

6/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He likes to 'start the night with a Jagerbomb' Rex Features

7/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He briefly dated Ellie Goulding Getty Images

8/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring American rappers Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign like his song “The A-Team” Getty

9/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He called Miley Cyrus a ‘stripper’ at the Grammy Awards

10/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring His father is an art historian and his mother is a jewellery maker. Now that’s rock and roll

11/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He was named the ‘most important act in black and urban music’ in the UK after topping Radio 1Xtra’s Power List Getty Images

12/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring He wrote a song about an ex-girlfriend cheating on him with one of his mates Getty Images

13/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring Did we mention he was sofa surfing as a busker-cum-gigger for three years?

And Sheeran, who recently returned to the limelight following a year off, said that he took his Lego set when he went on a date because he couldn't wait to build it.

"I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left," the "Castle On The Hill" singer told Norton.

Sheeran has a scar on his face following reports tht Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him in a party prank when she pretended to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

Ed Sheeran ( Instagram /ed_ sheeran _eu)

He told the BBC1 show: “I can't talk about it. I don't know what will happen if I do!

“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”

He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn't believe me and said, 'No, what really happened?”'

