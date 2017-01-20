  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Ed Sheeran talks to Graham Norton about Lego and rumoured sword incident with James Blunt

Sheeran appeared with a scar on his face last year amid reports that Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him with a ceremonial sword

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
ed-sheeran.jpg

Ed Sheeran has said that he celebrates his success by buying himself Lego - and that he even brought it on a date.

The chart-topper, 25, is worth an estimated £45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

But he tells tonight's Graham Norton Show that he has treated himself to a few Lego kits.

Read more

"When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time" he said.

“And, when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle truck.

"I have a load of kids' stuff - a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom."

Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

  • 1/13 He once stole a bottle of extra hot sauce from Nando’s

    (The bottle then smashed all over him on the tube)

    Getty Images

  • 2/13 He turned the other cheek to hardboy Noel Gallagher

    Sheeran invited him to his Wembley gig after Gallagher said he 'couldn't live in a world where Ed Sheeran sold out Wembley Stadium'

    Getty Images

  • 3/13 He stood up for Sam Smith when the singer was getting homophobic abuse

    After Smith said he was getting hate messages on Twitter, Sheeran responded with a picture of a geek saying 'I bet they are under 12, live in the middle of nowhere, and look like this'

    Getty; AP

  • 4/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He’s been ‘technically homeless’ since the age of 17

    MTV

  • 5/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He’s mates with Courtney Cox

    Ed Sheeran/Instagram

  • 6/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He likes to 'start the night with a Jagerbomb'

    Rex Features

  • 7/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He briefly dated Ellie Goulding

    Getty Images

  • 8/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    American rappers Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign like his song “The A-Team”

    Getty

  • 9/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He called Miley Cyrus a ‘stripper’ at the Grammy Awards

  • 10/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    His father is an art historian and his mother is a jewellery maker. Now that’s rock and roll

  • 11/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He was named the ‘most important act in black and urban music’ in the UK after topping Radio 1Xtra’s Power List

    Getty Images

  • 12/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    He wrote a song about an ex-girlfriend cheating on him with one of his mates

    Getty Images

  • 13/13 Reasons why Ed Sheeran is not boring

    Did we mention he was sofa surfing as a busker-cum-gigger for three years?

And Sheeran, who recently returned to the limelight following a year off, said that he took his Lego set when he went on a date because he couldn't wait to build it.

"I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left," the "Castle On The Hill" singer told Norton.

Sheeran has a scar on his face following reports tht Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him in a party prank when she pretended to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

ed-sheeran-cheek.jpg
Ed Sheeran (Instagram/ed_sheeran_eu)

He told the BBC1 show: “I can't talk about it. I don't know what will happen if I do!

“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”

He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn't believe me and said, 'No, what really happened?”'

PA

Comments