Fyre Festival will take place in 2018, the co-organiser has confirmed.

The luxury event, organised by Ja Rule and due to feature performances from Blink-182, Disclosure and Skepta, had been advertised on social media as a glamorous party involving supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski but the reality that faced ticket-buyers was a chaotic unfinished site extremely far removed from what had been promised.

Organiser Billy McFarland, who explained the disaster in an open letter published on Rolling Stone, has confirmed that the same mistakes won't be made next year.

“Next year, we will definitely start earlier,” McFarland stated, promising: “We're going to take every measure to make this right for everybody now, and make this right for everybody next year, on a large scale.”

He continued: “There will be make-up dates, May 2018 in the US, free for everybody who signed up for this festival. We will donate $1.50 [per ticket] to the Bahamian Red Cross. It'll keep the theme of being on water and beach. It'll be not just music, but all forms of entertainment.

“The one change we will make is we will not try to do it ourselves. We will make sure there is infrastructure in place to support us.”

Ticket prices for Fyre ranged from $4,000 to $12,000. All incoming flights to the the festival's Great Exuma Island location were cancelled with organisers postponing the event soon after.