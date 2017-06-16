Jeremy Corbyn will be on stage at this year's Glastonbury, speaking on the festival's main Pyramid stage and introducing politically active rap duo Run the Jewels.

"We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing,” Eavis told the Guardian on site. “He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”

Corbyn was due to appear at the festival last year, but had to cancel due to the Brexit vote.

The Labour leader is likely to go down well with the crowd in light of his strong general election performance, and fingers crossed there'll be some stage diving.

Slotting Corbyn in before Run the Jewels makes a lot of sense given the rappers' left-wing lyrics, with Killer Mike being a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter and having recently endorsed Corbyn at London's Field Day festival, urging fans to vote Labour.

A petition was set up on Change.org calling for Corbyn to appaer at Glasto recently, attracting more than 3,000 signatures.

Glastonbury-goers will be faced with the difficult decision of whether to watch Corbyn or boyband Busted, who are playing at the same time on the Avalon Stage.