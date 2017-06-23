Every year, there's something that unites Glastonbury.

Last year, it was the universal disdain for the Brexit vote, myself waking up to megaphones announcing David Cameron had resigned and Boris Johnson may take the PM position.

This year, though, the people of Worthy Farm have a new hero, one to bring everyone together: Jeremy Corbyn.

That Corbyn chant has really caught on at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/unPErwNRNb — Jessica Pitocchi (@JPitocchi) June 22, 2017

Barely a moment goes by without someone chanting the Labour leader's name to the tune of 'Seven Nation Army'.

For instance, waiting for Everything Everything's secret set in William's Green, he crowd erupted into 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn' rather than the band's name.

At a silent disco, as The White Stripes' song began playing, people began singing Corbyn's name. There's no-one not talking about him.

Normally this sort of worship is held back for founder Michael Eavis, whose picture has often graced flags.

But, having won the young person's vote, Corbyn has become rock'n'roll royalty and Glastonbury's unchallenged king.

Come Saturday when he introduces Run The Jewels, expect a royal welcome.