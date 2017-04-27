HAIM have made their comeback with a music video shot by director Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights, Magnolia).

A single shot for the most part, the video sees Este, Danielle and Alana perform a live studio version of new song “Right Now,” the first new music from their sophomore album Something To Tell You, which releases globally on 7 July.

The track is more stripped back than the pop jams we know them for, until the final chorus when two-thirds of HAIM thump a set of toms.

The girls have spent the better part of the last few years touring the globe in support of their debut album, taking in performances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, Glastonbury and more. They will return to Glasto in June and also play Reading & Leeds, Splendour in the Grass in Australia, Lost Lake Festival in Arizona and more this summer.