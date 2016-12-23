Honey G - the ex-X Factor contestant who spurred on a hundred think pieces - has released her first single, the fittingly titled “The Honey G Show”.

As expected, the 'rap artist' - real name Anna Georgette Gilford - has released an inspiring video alongside the song, starring herself and a handful of extras, all of whose faces are covered by large sunglasses or kept in the shadows, thus protecting their identity.

It should also be noted that Simon Cowell's Syco label has not put their branding anywhere on the video or uploaded it to their YouTube video. Suspicious...

Here are the eight best lyrics from the song, with bonus explanations on what each line means.

“When I say Honey, you say G / Honey / G / Honey / G” - Pretty self-explanatory, the rapper wants the listener to say the last part of her rap name after her saying the first part of her rap name. Over and over again. Forever.

“When I was just a little girl growing up in Weezy / Listening to Snoop Dogg, Dre and Yeezy” - The first part of the couplet refers to her home town, Weezy, slang for North West London in Harrow. The second refers to three famous artists - Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kanye West - all of whom have had popular records across the world, their inspiration heard throughout this song.

“Number one rap innovator / Tell them haters see you later” - The 35-year-old is apparently the number one innovator in the rap industry. Suck on that, Kendrick.

“I’m big in the game, so big in the game / Now I’ve got the whole world saying my name” - The whole world is saying the name Honey G, apparently. This line is a clever play on the previous lyrics asking listeners to say her name out loud.

“H to the O to the N to the E to the Y to the G / it’s Honey G” - Showing off her credentials as number one rap innovator, Honey G spells out her name. The line also reminds the listener of 'H to the Izzo' line in Jay Z's popular "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)".

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee / A spoonful of honey, a whole lot of G” - Honey G makes a reference to the late great boxer Muhammad Ali and his famous 'sting like a bee' phrase, adding her own personalised spin.

“That’s right, ‘cause I’m sicker than the flu / ‘Cause I’m bringing it back to life cause my rhymes are good for you” - A spoonful of honey is supposed to be good for those suffering the flu, yet Honey G is now 'sicker than the flu'. But then her rhymes are good for you. Is she causing sickness or curing it? A rhetorical question for the ages.

“My Honey’s to the left / all my G’s to the right / From the East to the West / Let me hear you get loud tonight” - Honey's and G's have long been used in the rap game to refer to men and woman, both of who stand alongside Honey G. As do the East and West - not so much North and South.

There you go: another rap masterpiece, likely to be regarded alongside the likes of “Gangster’s Paradise”, “Straight Outta Compton”, and "Will 2K”.