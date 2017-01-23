Jaki Liebezeit, the drummer and founding member of krautrock band CAN, has died aged 78.

CAN was formed in west Germany in 1968 and is regarded as one of the most influential krautrock bands of all time.

The band confirmed his death in a post on their official Facebook page late on Sunday GMT.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that Jaki passed away this morning from sudden pneumonia," the unsigned post read. "He fell asleep peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. We will miss him hugely."

English musician, original Public Image Ltd bassist and Liebezeit collaborator Jah Wobble paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Absolutely gutted to hear my dear friend Jaki Liebezeit has passed. Wonderful person and best European drummer. King of Saxony lebewohl!!! — Jah Wobble (@realjahwobble) January 22, 2017

Liebezeit appeared on Brian Eno's Before and After Science in the 70s, and on solo records by Neu!'s Michael Rother, along with collaborations with Depeche Mode and Eurythmics.

He recorded with CAN for all of the band's studio albums, performing with the band throughout his life.