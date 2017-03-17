Kasabian announce new album For Crying Out Loud plus new single and UK tour dates

Kasabian have announced that their new album For Crying Out Loud will be released on 28 April.

The record will feature 12 tracks including its first single, 'You're In Love With A Psycho', which is out now.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

'Ill Ray (The King)'

'You're In Love With A Psycho'

'TwentyFourSeven'

'Good Fight'

'Wasted'

'Come Back Kid'

'The Party Never Ends'

'Are You Looking For Action'

'All Through The Night'

'Sixteen Blocks'

'Bless This Acid House'

'Put Your Life On It'

Serge Pizzorno recently claimed that the album is about "saving guitar music from the abyss".

"I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own," he told Q Magazine. "I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important."

The band have announced a UK and Ireland tour that will build up to the album's release.

They headline Reading and Leeds Festival this summer.